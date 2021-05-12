Club Toluca: The emotional message of ‘Gallito’ Vázquez for the return of the fans vs Cruz Azul

The Red Devils of Toluca have confirmed that they received authorization from the health authorities of the State of Mexico to open the Nemesio Díez stadium for the first leg of the Quarterfinals against the Cruz Azul Machine.

After this news, José Juan ‘Gallito’ Vázquez, the Mexican defensive midfielder, manifested himself on social networks showing the joy he feels for the return of the team’s loyal fans in the league.

“There is no deadline that is not met, the best is coming. Tomorrow I see them, to paint the stadium red,” he wrote.

It should be noted that the Nemesio Díez stadium will have a capacity of 25% of the total for the first leg of the Quarterfinal round in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League between the Red Devils of Toluca and the Cruz Azul Machine.

