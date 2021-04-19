Club Toluca: Rubens Sambueza’s message prior to the game vs Club Santos

The Red Devils of Toluca are looking to break a streak without knowing victory in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting Santos Laguna in action on matchday 15.

A few hours away from the kickoff of the game in the TSM stadium, the midfielder Rubens Sambueza addressed the loyal fans of the institution with an emotional message spread on his social networks.

Read also: Liga MX: Emanuel Aguilera broke a record at Club América vs Cruz Azul

“Game day. Amos Banda we all get ahead together,” he wrote.

The Red Devils of Toluca will seek to recover the ground lost in recent weeks in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, by losing the possibility of advancing to the league directly by placing in eighth place with 19 points.

While Santos Laguna, seeks to stay in the fight for a place among the first four places in the general table, being in fifth position with 23 units prior to the game against the choriceros.

Read also: Liga MX: Denis Caniza is hospitalized in serious condition by Covid-19