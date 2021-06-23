Club Toluca: Rubens Sambueza thanked the board for its support after its renewal

The Red Devils of Toluca continue with their preseason training at the Metepec facilities, ahead of the first preparation games heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In a press videoconference, midfielder Rubens Sambueza thanked the board of the Mexican team for the support and trust they have placed in him after his renewal with the institution.

“Grateful to the institution for continuing to trust. Continuity depended on performance and personally a good championship was made. As a group we would have liked to go further, but we have to continue,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican naturalized Argentine midfielder stressed that maintaining a solid base in the squad will lead them to obtain positive results and aspire to the Liga MX championship in the Apertura 2021 tournament.

“It is more than clear that in football continuity is the most important thing, bringing players who come to compete will make the team improve, we are the base. Hopefully the reinforcements that arrive will get well physically and can work,” he said. .

