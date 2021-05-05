Club Toluca: Rubens Sambueza motivated to support the team for the playoff vs. Club León

The Red Devils of Toluca have begun their preparation stage for the reclassification round, at present Closing tournament 2021 League MX visiting the Esmeraldas de León.

In a press videoconference at the Metepec facilities, midfielder Rubens Sambueza said he was motivated to be able to collaborate for the cause of the institution to advance to the league.

Read also: Liga MX: Luis Fuentes will renew one more year with Club América

“Individually, it is very important to me because I am a player who tries to always be with the ball as much time as possible, to be able to assist teammates, and to be able to finish first in that area, it is important,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican naturalized Argentine midfielder confessed to being happy to be one of the historical assistants in Mexican soccer who will seek to continue demonstrating his quality on the field of play.

“Within Mexican soccer, this beautiful trajectory that one can go reaping things, the satisfaction is much greater. If I am not mistaken, I am the second highest assisting in the Mexican league, behind ‘Pony’ Ruiz,” he declared.

Read also: Club Santos: Carlos Acevedo spoke about the ‘ghosts’ of the Warriors in the playoffs