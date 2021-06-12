Club Toluca: Rubens Sambueza and his emotional message after renewing with the Red Devils

After weeks of uncertainty about his future in Liga MX, attacking midfielder Rubens Sambueza will remain in the ranks of the Red Devils of Toluca for him. Opening tournament 2021 in Mexican soccer.

Through Twitter, the Mexican team led by the Argentine coach Hernán Cristante released the video where they reveal the new contractual arrangement with the veteran Argentine naturalized Mexican offensive.

After the news, the offensive medium Rubens Sambueza has been present on social networks to dedicate a message to the institution of the choriceros for the trust of the board to retain him in the club.

“As had been spoken with the directors of the club before the end of the last tournament. Today I have to renew with Toluca and I feel very happy to continue defending this institution, this shirt, these colors, thank you for continuing to trust me,” he wrote with a photo defending the colors of the Red Devils of Toluca.

It should be noted that the attacking midfielder and captain Rubens Sambueza became one of the top assistants in the Closing tournament 2021 League MX with the Red Devils of Toluca.

