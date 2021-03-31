Club Toluca: Miguel Barbieri asks the fans for patience due to poor results

The Red Devils of Toluca continue with their preparation training for the match corresponding to matchday 13 of Liga MX, at present Closing tournament 2021 as a visitor against the Esmeraldas de León.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, defender Miguel Barbieri expressed that they are experiencing a difficult time in the season and addressed the fans to ask for calm in the face of poor results.

“Unlike others, we do not have such a broad squad, we need everyone. If there is something here it is mental strength. We should not despair if the last results were not what we expected. We have to trust,” he said.

Regarding the match against the Esmeraldas de León, the Argentine defender said that it will be a great opportunity to get back on track towards the final part of the current Clausura 2021 tournament.

“We have to attend to the rivals with the same seriousness, but they are direct rivals in terms of position in the table. We know that if we get good results, they will leave us with a great position in the table and we prepare for that” , he stressed.

The Red Devils of Toluca added a victory in their last six games played in the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX, to place in fifth position in the general table with 19 points.