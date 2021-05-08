Club Toluca: Luis García warns Club León ahead of the playoff game

The Red Devils of Toluca have embarked on the journey to the Mexican shoal, for the commitment corresponding to the reclassification round in the Closing tournament 2021 as a visitor to the Esmeraldas de León.

In a press videoconference at the Metepec facilities prior to boarding the flight to Guanajuato, goalkeeper Luis García made it clear to the Fiera that the team is focused to give a great game and be able to reach the league.

Read also: Liga MX: Negro Santos mocks Carlos Salcido after defending importance of Chivas

“The team is ready to play a good game, bring us victory from there, and think that León is very difficult, but we have what to face them and what to hurt them with,” he said.

Luis García from @TolucaFC “The team is prepared to go play a good game, bring us victory from there, and think that León is very difficult, but we have what to face them and what to hurt them with.” pic.twitter.com/2o4Y5rdIpN – PressPort (@PressPortmx) May 8, 2021

In addition, the Mexican goalkeeper affirmed that the increase in capacity in the Nou Camp stadium It will become a factor in favor of the locals, but he confessed that they are focused on being able to achieve the positive result.

“The team is going to feel extra motivation, but we are also prepared for that, and much more. We are psyched to bring us victory,” he declared.

Read also: Repechage: Pachuca will increase the capacity of the Hidalgo Stadium for the match against Chivas

It should be noted that if the Esmeraldas de León advance to the round of the Quarterfinals, they would have as possible rivals the Águilas del América, the Franja del Puebla and the Rayados de Monterrey; while the Red Devils could be measured in this phase either to the Blue Cross Machine, to those of Coapa or those of Angelopolis.