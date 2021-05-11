Club Toluca: Kevin Castañeda puts Cruz Azul as the rival to beat in the league

The Red Devils of Toluca have begun to think about the first leg in the quarterfinal round, in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX in local condition against the Cruz Azul Machine.

In a press videoconference at the Metepec facilities, midfielder Kevin Castañeda pointed out the strengths of the blue team, but making it clear that anything can happen on the pitch.

“A very complete team is the best defense, but we must bear in mind that we have also been the best offense, along with them. Respect our opponents, but on the court we are eleven against eleven and anything can happen,” he said. .

Regarding his score in the playoffs against the Emeralds of Leon, the Mexican midfielder confessed he was happy to be able to support the team to advance to the league in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“It was an important goal for the situation we were in and wanting to enter a league, after so long. Happy for the goal, for my teammates, for the result we gave, and the game that was great,” he said.

