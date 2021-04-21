Club Toluca: José Juan ‘Gallito’ Vázquez signs in the pass to the playoffs despite the bad streak

The Red Devils of Toluca are in the middle part of the preparation training, to face the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Liga MX in the present Closing tournament 2021 in local condition against the Eagles of America.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, defensive midfielder José Juan Vázquez affirmed that they are aware of the serious situation the team is experiencing but that the pass to the play-off remains in their hands.

“We are aware of what we are playing for. A very good and important closing is coming, above all, we have the option and we do not depend on anyone to be in the league,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican defender confessed that the players have been the main responsible for the bad streak of matches without knowing the victory that the Mexican team is going through in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“This string of games that we have not been able to win, we take it into account. Each and everyone knows the responsibility; what we have stopped doing and where we are failing,” he declared.

The Red Devils of Toluca will seek to break the streak of six games without knowing the victory, receiving the visit of the Águilas del América, in the game corresponding to matchday 16 of the MX League in the Clausura 2021 tournament.