Club Toluca: Hernán Cristante sees growth in the squad after the stoppage in the Clausura 2021

The Red Devils of Toluca continue with their preparation training to face the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the MX League, in the present Closing tournament 2021 as a visitor to the Esmeraldas de León.

In a press videoconference at the club’s facilities, coach Hernán Cristante confessed that the offseason in Mexican soccer was helpful to improve vulnerable points.

Read also: Chivas: El Tapatío could give reinforcements to the Vucetich herd in the 2021 Apertura

“We have been working on the particularities that the team has, on how to attend to this tournament closure. A tight, difficult tournament closure is coming, but at the same time, it prepares you in a good way,” he said.

Hernán Cristante explained how the stoppage fell in @TolucaFC. “We have been working on the particularities that the team has, on how to attend to this tournament closing. A tight, difficult tournament closing is coming, but at the same time, it prepares you in a good way. pic.twitter.com/sUQ3Ag7KQN – PressPort (@PressPortmx) April 2, 2021

In addition, the Argentine strategist affirmed that within the squad he welcomes the growth and development that the players have presented in the face of the obstacles they have experienced in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“The development of the team is still good, we have had our difficulties, it was natural. We thought we would find the highest point of the team before, and it was not like that, but we are not at a low point either, we are not in a moment of crisis,” he said. .

Read also: Rayados: Javier Aguirre gives his position on calling Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team

The Red Devils of Toluca add a victory in their last six games in the current Clausura 2021 tournament, to place themselves in the fifth position in the general table and out of the direct league positions with 19 units.