Club Toluca: Hernán Cristante ‘scares’ Rayados with strong warning

The Red Devils of Toluca are in the final part of their preparation training, to face the match corresponding to matchday 14 in the MX League at home against the Rayados de Monterrey.

In a press videoconference at the choriceros camp, coach Hernán Cristante affirmed that the difference in payroll between Mexicans and Monterrey is not a factor to be able to give a good version of the team and be able to achieve victory at home.

“Why can Toluca compete with a payroll as high as Monterrey? Because it has men, on the court and outside. Men who work. We can compete with anyone because this team works the same or better than anyone,” he said.

In addition, the Argentine strategist ruled that currently the clubs that have a high economic power in Mexican soccer have a better chance of winning the title in the Closing tournament 2021.

“It is complex to say that the highest payrolls are usually the ones that win, today that trend has been found,” he said.

The Red Devils of Toluca will seek to continue in the fight for direct league positions in the Clausura 2021 tournament facing the Rayados de Monterrey, who arrive after thrashing the Athletic Pantoja in his debut in the Concachampions.