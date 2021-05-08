Club Toluca: Hernán Cristante highlights Alexis Canelo’s scoring title prior to the playoff

The Red Devils of Toluca are in the final part of their preparation training to face the match corresponding to the reclassification round in the Closing tournament 2021 as a visitor to the Esmeraldas de León.

In a press videoconference at the Metepec facilities, coach Hernán Cristante confessed that forward Alexis Canelo’s scoring title has become a strong motivation for the squad ahead of the game against the Fiera.

Read also: Chivas: Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda launches a letter to Club Pachuca prior to the repechage game

“One of the objectives is always to have a forward that makes a difference. The motivation is very high, we cannot underestimate because there are not a couple of players, they have a very coarse squad,” he said.

❗️Attention to media Today our technical director Hernán Cristante had a digital conference with the media! Here his statements ⬇️ Presented by @EviterMX pic.twitter.com/sX3YFagmKN – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) May 7, 2021

In addition, the Argentine strategist is clear that regardless of the performance shown on the pitch, the result will be the main objective that they must overcome to continue aspiring to the Clausura 2021 tournament title.

“The most important thing will be in the result; they both want to pass, they want to get into the league. We continue to focus on facing a great rival, on a difficult court, as we can, to sneak into a final instance,” he said.

Read also: Liga MX: How do you pronounce ‘Florian Thauvin’? New reinforcement of Tigres

The Red Devils of Toluca will seek to enter the league for the first time since the 2018 Apertura tournament of the MX League, when they were eliminated in the quarterfinal round against the Eagles of America.