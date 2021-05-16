Club Toluca: Fans surrender to the quality of Rubens Sambueza vs Cruz Azul

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Red Devils of Toluca will seek to become the second guest to the semifinals, in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX in the second leg in the Quarterfinal round.

Despite receiving the first blow on the scoreboard, attacking midfielder Rubens Sambueza stole the glances of those present at the Aztec stadium, by showing his great quality in the boots with an assist in the annotation of Alexis Canelo.

In the 13th minute, the Argentine naturalized Mexican offensive overflowed on the right wing and despite the triple mark of the celestial saga, made a cross with the outside to the location of his teammate, who sent the ball to the bottom of the nets to the 1-1.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the faithful Mexican fans did not wait, praising the quality of Rubens Sambueza’s player and being a trend on social networks.

Sambueza’s pass is a scandal. – Andrés Vaca (@Andres_Vaca_) May 16, 2021

Sambueza’s attendance must be the most poetic of the year. – WARRIOR (@CARLOSLGUERRERO) May 16, 2021

Mr. Sambueza all my respects. – Mauricio Ymay (@MauricioYmay) May 16, 2021

Paint for a great game. The Sambueza thing is something huge. Goal ball with external face. Magical – Damian Zamogilny (@RusoZamogilny) May 16, 2021

What a thing about Sambueza! What a thing about Cruz Azul! – Zaritzi Sosa (@zaritzisosa) May 16, 2021

The Sambueza thing is spectacular, without detracting from the definition of the scorer, great start of the game ⚽️ – Rubén Romano Oficial (@RubenRomanoDT) May 16, 2021

The Sambueza thing is impressive, he is 37 years old. With another discipline, he could have become a TOP footballer on the continent. pic.twitter.com/nCz7Yc5qyU – Edu Torres (@edutorresr) May 16, 2021

What a goal! Sambueza’s pass is crazy. – Álvaro López Sordo (@lopez_sordo) May 16, 2021