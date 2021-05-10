Club Toluca: Fans praise the performance of Rubens Sambueza vs Club León in the Repechage

Midfielder Rubens Sambueza has once again shown that the magic in the boots is maintained despite his age, by making an extraordinary pass to his teammate Alexis Canelo for the second goal of the Red Devils of Toluca against the Esmeraldas de León in the repechage.

In the 55th minute, the Argentine naturalized Mexican captain received the ball in three quarters of the court and saw the movement of the South American striker to make a long pass and define it for 2-1 on the scoreboard.

After his great attendance, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the Mexicans did not wait, putting the figure of Rubens Sambueza as a trend in social networks.

Sambueza ——> Canelo and collect. What ball put Rubens and Canelo’s movement, wonderful. – Damian Zamogilny (@RusoZamogilny) May 10, 2021

37 years, 4 months Sambueza runs, assists, pushes, motivates, protests, squeezes, sacrifices It shows and it makes itself felt Much credit! – Alejandro de la Rosa (@adelarosa) May 10, 2021

Sambueza’s pass, half a goal. – Fernando Palomo ESPN (@fernandopalomo) May 10, 2021

Sambueza is the Zlatan of Liga MX, due to his cold blood, effectiveness and seniority – Julio Saucedo (@JULIO_SAUCEDO) May 10, 2021

The semester that Sambueza is giving. Assists leader in Guard1anes 2021 and today he teaches against his former team. – Ricardo Cariño (@ricardocarino) May 10, 2021

Canelo and Sambueza in Toluca is impressive, with a very short squad they are the best scorer and the best assistant in the league. – Martinalgui (@MartinoliCuri) May 10, 2021