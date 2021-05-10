Club Toluca: Fans praise the performance of Rubens Sambueza vs Club León in the Repechage

Football

Midfielder Rubens Sambueza has once again shown that the magic in the boots is maintained despite his age, by making an extraordinary pass to his teammate Alexis Canelo for the second goal of the Red Devils of Toluca against the Esmeraldas de León in the repechage.

In the 55th minute, the Argentine naturalized Mexican captain received the ball in three quarters of the court and saw the movement of the South American striker to make a long pass and define it for 2-1 on the scoreboard.

After his great attendance, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the Mexicans did not wait, putting the figure of Rubens Sambueza as a trend in social networks.