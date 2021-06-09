Club Toluca: Fans explode due to the signing of Ian González and ask for Leo Fernández as reinforcement

The Red Devils of Toluca have begun with the assembly and planning of their squad for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, after announcing the arrival of striker Ian González as reinforcement.

Via Twitter, the group of Mexicans led by the Argentine coach Hernán Cristante reported the incorporation of the Spanish attacker as their first reinforcement for the following season.

Before the news, the comments and reactions from the choriceros fans did not wait, exploding against the arrival of striker Ian González and demanding the signing of winger Leonardo Fernández.