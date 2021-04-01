Club Toluca: Claudio Baeza and his letter to Club León prior to matchday 13

The Red Devils of Toluca are at the core of their preparation training for the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the MX League as a visitor against the Esmeraldas de León, in the Closing tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference at the club’s facilities, defender Claudio Baeza acknowledges the dangerousness of the rival that will be the Fiera, but that the team is focused on being able to achieve victory at home.

Read also: Liga MX: Tigres awaiting permission to reopen stadium in J14 vs Club América

“We are facing the current champion and we are convinced of what we are doing, with great confidence. Hopefully we will get a good result to continue in the first places,” he declared.

In addition, the Chilean defender affirmed that the closing of the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX will be taken as a final to achieve the goal of advancing to the league directly, finishing in the top positions.

“There is still the final stretch of the championship, and I think there are five extremely important dates. First we have to focus, one hundred percent, on what León is. I think we are very well, still fighting at the top and that is what the team wants. “, he sentenced.

Read also: Club Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón seriously sees the closing of the Clausura 2021 for the Strip

The Red Devils of Toluca will seek to break the streak of three games without knowing the victory in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, visiting the Esmeraldas de León in the action of matchday 13.