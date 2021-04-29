Club Toluca: Alexis Canelo targets the scoring title at the Clausura 2021

The Red Devils of Toluca continue with their preparation training to face the match corresponding to matchday 17 of the MX League as a visitor against the Braves of Ciudad Juárez.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, forward Alexis Canelo affirms that it will be important to achieve the scoring title and that it is a reflection of the collective work that his teammates have shown.

“It is important that a player on the squad is fighting the scoring tournament, that means that the team generates, has force. There is one more game left, hopefully I can score for the individual account.”

“The support of everyone, from the goalkeeper to the striker, we know that this is a joint game. If we keep zero, more visiting, possibly the teams will open more because they are going to go out to find a result,” he said.

Forward Alexis Canelo is the current leader in the individual scoring table by adding 11 annotations, one more than the Atlético San Luis attacker. Nicolas Ibáñez and two away from Jonathan Rodriguez Y Santiago Ormeño that add up to nine.

