Club Toluca: Alexis Canelo sends a warning to Cruz Azul prior to the league

The Red Devils of Toluca will return to play the league after several seasons, after achieving their place in the round of the Quarterfinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League eliminating the Leon emeralds, the current champion.

In a press videoconference at the Metepec facilities, forward Alexis Canelo confessed that within the club he is not afraid to face the Cruz Azul Machine, regardless of whether they finished as the best in the regular role.

“We have to continue with this mentality, without fear of anything. There is nothing to lose, we have a lot ahead of us. It is the conviction of each one, the way we arrived, it is gratifying,” he said.

In addition, the Argentine attacker affirmed that the Red Devils of Toluca made it clear that the team is ready to fight anyone in this league after what they experienced in the reclassification round against the beast.

“In the playoffs, the team showed that it is up to fighting any team. We went to the field of León, the last champion and I think that for lapses we looked much better, so I think this team if it gets mental, is convinced, He wants to transcend in football. (We are) without fear of anything, there is nothing to lose, on the contrary, we have a lot ahead, a lot to win, “he declared.

