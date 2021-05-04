Club Toluca: Alexis Canelo receives a message from José Saturnino Cardozo for his scoring title

Forward Alexis Canelo has written his name in the history of the Red Devils of Toluca, by becoming the sixth player from the institution to win the individual scoring title in Liga MX.

José Saturnino Cardozo, the legend of the Mexican box, has recognized the achievement of the Argentine attacker in the Clausura 2021 tournament with an emotional message that has gone viral through social networks.

“Congratulations Canelo for that scoring title, goal hug !!!”, he wrote.

Congratulations Canelo for that scoring title, Embrace goal !!! – José Saturnino Cardozo (@ pepecardozo249) May 3, 2021

The Red Devils of Toluca recognized the gesture made by the former Guaraní striker towards Alexis Canelo with the following words published in their official accounts on social networks.

“From scorer to scorer. Congratulations from @ pepecardozo249 to the current scoring champion @LEXISCANELO #ForjadosEnElInfierno”, they wrote.

⚽️ From scorer to scorer Congratulations from @ pepecardozo249 to the current scoring champion @LEXISCANELO ❗ # ForjadosEnElInfierno https://t.co/OFRkgWsYPI – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) May 4, 2021

