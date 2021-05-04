Club Tigres would recover some players for the playoff match vs Atlas

The UANL Tigres already know their rival in the playoffs: Atlas de Guadalajara, a team they will face next Saturday, May 8 at the Jalisco Stadium, a match for which Tigres could recover their injured players.

Tigres, against Chivas, had numerous casualties, so he hopes that for the repechage match he can recover most of his players.

Of the 8 casualties he had against Chivas, Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez is the one who has already joined the work of his colleagues, while Luis Quiñones, Nicolás López, Javier Aquino and Francisco Meza accelerate the pace to be able to be before Atlas.

Of these 4 players, Nico López is the one who has the best chance of appearing against Atlas and so will Rafael Carioca, a player who was not against Chivas due to suspension.

Tigres seeks to accelerate the rehabilitation of their injured and thus arrive with a full squad against Atlas in the game that could be the last of Tuca Ferretti in front of the Felinos.

