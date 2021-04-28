Club Tigres would arrive with six casualties due to injury to the duel against Chivas

The UANL Tigers will seek to ensure their pass to the playoffs of the Closing Tournament 2021 visiting the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the Akron Stadium, a duel for which the feline team arrives converted into a true hospital, since six starting players are injured.

At a press conference, Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti revealed the situation they go through Nicolás “Diente” López, Luis Quiñones, Carlos “el Titan” Salcedo and Javier Aquino, who are doubtful for the weekend.

“Of the players who have not been able to train, Nico suffered a sleepy in a match against Pumas, he has not been able to recover, Luis had this plank, Carlos has ailments in the waist and other things, Aquino muscle pain and now”

#Tigers | THE DOWNS … “We are having details with players who could not train. Diente López didn’t train all week, I don’t know if he’ll be able to do it tomorrow. Salcedo, Aquino could not, Quiñones is ruled out “,

In addition to these four elements, Jesús Dueñas underwent surgery on his left ankle a couple of days ago and Hugo Ayala is also completely ruled out, since he underwent surgery on his knee.

On the other hand, “el Tuca” Ferretti assured that this is an opportunity to give minutes to other players, a situation for which he is widely criticized; although he recognized that he will wait until the end to determine if he will have Salcedo, Quiñones, Aquino and “el Diente” López.

“With injured players and that doesn’t make me a thing of the other world, how many times do they tell me that there are players who are waiting to line up and why I don’t give them a chance and maybe today they can have it, Thursday, Friday, and 17 : 00 hours on Saturday, from here to there many things can change “

