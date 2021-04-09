Club Tigres will not yield to Nico López and will only let him go abroad

A few hours ago, the representative of Nico Lopez, Vinicius Prates, pointed out to Marca Claro, that in the absence of minutes for the Uruguayan attacker in Tigres, they would be looking for accommodation in the next transfer window.

The agent indicated that due to the situation of the pandemic, a transfer was likely, some media even pointed to Cougars as one of the stakeholders; however, the plans of the board are totally different from those of the representative.

According to information from sports multimedia; despite Lopez It is not to Ricardo Ferretti’s taste, the board will not let the former Porto Alegre International striker leave on loan, much less a Liga MX team.

The only way we can see ‘Diente’ López outside of Tigres is for a team to pay for his termination clause. According to Transfermarkt, the Uruguayan has a value of 5 million euros.