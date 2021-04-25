Club Tigres vs Rayados de Monterrey: The Lineups of the Classic Regio of Liga MX

The UANL Tigres receive the Rayados de Monterrey on the field of the University Stadium in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Closing 2021 of the MX League, in a new edition of the Classic Regio that is vital for both teams in this closing of the regular phase.

The Tigres, led by Ricardo Ferretti, who seems not to renew with the felines after the Clausura 2021, come to this Regio Classic against Rayados in 12th place with the need to win if they want to keep hope of qualifying for the playoffs.

Also read: Tigres UANL: The real reason why Ricardo Ferretti will not continue as his coach

For their part, the Rayados come from losing two games in a row against Chivas and the Tuzos del Pachuca, so both defeats have him barely in fourth place with 25 units, so adding is important so as not to lose that place to the Liguilla direct.

According to the antecedents, the Tigres, despite their bad moment in the campaign, have an advantage against Rayados, since they have only lost once in the last nine royal classics, adding four wins and four draws.

CLASSIC REGIO ALIGNMENTS BETWEEN TIGERS AND STRIPED

Tigers: Guzmán (p), Salcedo, Reyes, Cruz, Carioca, Pizarro, Aquino, Rodríguez, Gignac, Quiñones, González.

Striped: González (p), Montes, Gallardo, Layún, Vegas, Kranevitter, Meza, González, Rodríguez, Funes Mori, Janssen.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content