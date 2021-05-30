Club Tigres vs Chivas: Schedule and where to watch the second leg of the final in Liga MX Femenil

The UANL Tigres will receive the visit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, in the second leg of the final in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil, to be held in the university stadium this Monday, May 31 at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time through the screens of TUDN.

The coach’s felines Roberto Medina will seek to maintain the advantage obtained in the first leg in the Akron stadium to add their fourth star in the history of women’s football and be the first to repeat the championship in consecutive tournaments.

While the Rojiblancas of the strategist Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía they need to beat the university girls by differences of two goals or more to take the top honors for the second time since the debut tournament in Liga MX Femenil.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara register negative numbers when they visit the UANL Tigres University Stadium, since they only add a 5-2 victory achieved in the Clausura 2018 tournament in six visits to the northern sultana.

