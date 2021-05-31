Club Tigres vs Chivas: Probable lineups for the second leg in the final of Liga MX Femenil

The Tigres de la UANL and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will define in 90 minutes in the university stadium, to the new champions of the Liga MX Femenil in the present Closing tournament 2021.

After the advantage obtained in the first leg in the Akron stadium, Coach Roberto Medina they would repeat the same starting box that he has led all the way in the league in the contest.

Read also: Club Tigres vs Chivas: Schedule and where to watch the second leg of the final in Liga MX Femenil

While the Rojiblancas of the strategist Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía has his leading scorer and star forward Alicia cervantes as the only doubt within his squad to face the second leg of the final, after being injured in the first leg.

⚪️ May Mexico paint Rojiblanco tomorrow! ⚪️ No matter where you go, wear the Rojiblanca with pride, show it off and support us in the Vuelta Final # ParaLaHi2toria pic.twitter.com/MYoM29YwGB – Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) May 30, 2021

POSSIBLE TIGER ALIGNMENTS:

Ofelia Ortiz (P) Bianca Sierra Greta Espinoza Cristina Ferral Natalia Villarreal Nancy Antonio Liliana Mercado Lizbeth Ovalle María Sánchez Stephany Mayor Belén Cruz

POSSIBLE CHIVAS ALIGNMENTS:

Blanca Félix (P) Diana Rodríguez Miriam García Dámaris Godínez Miriam Castillo Christian Jaramillo Michelle González Victoria Acevedo Joseline Montoya Anette Vázquez Alicia Cervantes or Lia Romero

Last day of preparation before the Grand Final and as always … there was no lack of laughter # TeQuieroVerC4mpeon4 # EstoEsTigresFemenil pic.twitter.com/YVQQpDfjwc – Tigres Femenil (@TigresFemenil) May 30, 2021

Read also: Liga MX: Jared Borgetti and his emotional support for Club Santos ahead of the second leg (VIDEO)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Liga MX Femenil Tigres de la UANL Chivas Liguilla