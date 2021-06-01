Club Tigres vs Chivas: Lineups for the second leg of the final in Liga MX Femenil

The Tigres de la UANL and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will write the last 90 minutes of the grand final in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil, in the second leg to be held at the University stadium.

The coach’s cats Roberto Medina They arrive with the advantage in the series and they want to become the first team to repeat like the monarchs in women’s football and be able to reach four titles in their history.

While the Rojiblancas of the strategist Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía They are looking to come back on the global scoreboard to win their second title in Liga MX Femenil and first since Apertura 2017.

ALIGNMENTS

CLUB TIGRES

20 Ofelia Solís (P) 3 Bianca Sierra 4 Greta Espinoza 15 Cristina Ferral 17 Natalia Villarreal 6 Nancy Antonio 7 Liliana Mercado (C) 14 Lizbeth Ovalle 24 María Sánchez 9 Stephany Mayor 18 Belén Cruz

CHIVAS

12 Blanca Félix (P) 2 Diana Rodríguez 3 Miriam García 35 Dámaris Godínez 6 Miriam Castillo 15 Christian Jaramillo 28 Michelle González 34 Victoria Acevedo 17 Joseline Montoya 19 Anette Vázquez 24 Alicia Cervantes (C)

Liga MX Femenil Tigres de la UANL Chivas Liguilla Clausura 2021