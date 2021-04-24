Club Tigres: Toño Nelli comes out in defense of “Tuca” Ferretti and blows up the new board

The cycle of Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti with the UANL Tigres would come to an end at the end of this Clausura 2021 Tournament, being one of the first important decisions of Mauricio Culebro as vice president of the club, which has not left many in the world of Mexican soccer very happy.

One of those who came out in defense of Ferretti was the royal commentator “Toño” Nelli, who assured that the “Tuca”I was quite calm with its renovation because that’s how things were done in Tigers with previous administrations, where they arranged “by word” and then signed, a situation that clearly did not occur with Culebro, which turned his decision around.

“Ferretti appealed to the word determined to continue, that he had been given the word that he was going to continue, and I said ‘why does he cling to the word so much?’ And I begin to review the history of the last 10 years and I see that the dealings with the directors of Engineer Alejandro Rodríguez and Miguel Ángel Garza were always open to the word “

“It is not the first time that the team has experienced a difficult time, and what always happened? Engineer Rodríguez would appear and say ‘Ferretti is staying, gentlemen, he is our technician’. There was the support, the backing. There was never a problem because the word was involved. In the north of the country, perhaps more than elsewhere, deals continue to be made by word of mouth “

Nelli also made it clear that he does not ask for the continuity of Ferretti, but that all he wants is for decisions to be made with the head and not to “impose” new ideologies from outsiders, as this has already brought consequences to the Tigers.

“Today it could be easy to arrive as a new manager, coming from another place, and come here and get into this city, without knowing it, without knowing the environment, without knowing the fans, without knowing from the inside; and start making changes and marking because ‘this is how I put my footprint’. Be careful, because we have already had people from different places and the best times for Tigres have been when those from here handle it “

