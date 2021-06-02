Club Tigres: “Tito” Villa revealed details of the famous video of “Tuca” Ferretti during a training session

Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti He stopped being technical director of the UANL Tigres after 11 years at the club and left a lot of peculiar moments with the feline team, one of the most remembered being that of his anger during a team training.

In an interview with Toño de Valdés, Emanuel “el Tito” Villa remembered that moment during the 2015 preseason, in which “El Tuca” Ferretti He explodes against his players and then defines a center to leave the famous phrase of “60 p * tos years and a prosthesis and I do it better than you.”

Also read: Cruz Azul: José de Jesús Corona is suspended for two games due to altercation with the commissioner

“People are amazed, but” el Tuca “is like this every day,” declared “el Tito” Villa before recalling the anecdote.

“He had been annoying already, since the beginning of training, from ball tennis. The press was in the stands and they had already seen him that he was annoying. The moment we started to do the job of shooting at goal, the guy didn’t like the way we did things. And before filming that part the mother had already mentioned us “

Villa pointed out that it was he who sent the center to Ferretti and revealed what he felt at that moment due to the anger that the coach had. Fortunately, he managed to send a “perfect” service.

“To my bad fortune the one who remains first to send the center is me, after going to finish. I never imagined that the guy would want me to shoot him, because he had been recovering from hip surgery “

“When he says” move “and I’m on the left. Diosito enlightened me, because he brought them here (in his throat) and I put it on him like with his hand “

The “Tito” Villa also pointed out that, after this moment, Ferretti again became annoyed with the forwards and left his assistant to work with them, for him to change to the side of the defenders.

“The video ends and there is a part that no longer comes out. Similar to that first take and he already tells his assistant “Hugo, come with these assholes” and the assistant has already come “

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content