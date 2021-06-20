Club Tigres: They rule out Nahuel Guzmán’s fracture after crash in training

After suffering a severe shock that sent him to the hospital, it was ruled out that Nahuel Guzmán, goalkeeper of the UANL Tigres, had suffered a broken cheekbone, so he will be able to continue in the preseason without problems.

According to information from the Mediotiempo portal, a source within the Monterrey squad stated that it was not a serious injury, despite the fact that the clash with midfielder Raymundo Fulgencio was quite spectacular.

“Fortunately there is no fracture or anything serious, the blow was very strong, but thank God the X-rays did not show anything outside of the strong blow, while Fulgencio (had) a suture on his forehead, no problems, either”

After being examined in the hospital, “el Patón” Guzmán returned to the concentration hotel of the Tigres, in the Riviera Maya, with several sutures in the upper part of the eye and in the lower part, in the cheekbone.

The UANL Tigers are about to close their preseason on the beach to return to the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, to continue now with the friendly duels that they have agreed upon prior to Apertura 2021.

