Club Tigres: Rob Schneider gives an emotional farewell to “Tuca” Ferretti with tequila included

The UANL Tigers made official the departure of Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti through a press conference this Monday, June 1 and Rob schneider, famous American actor and fan of felines, also took the opportunity to say goodbye to the Brazilian coach.

Through your Twitter account, Rob schneider thanked the “Tuca” Ferretti for all the titles he gave to the royal team during his eleven years in office and declared that now he must enjoy a well deserved rest with his family.

In addition, the American actor promised a meeting with “Tuca” Ferretti in the future, with everything and a bottle of tequila included, to make the meeting even more Mexican.

“Thank you Tuca for your heart and more for the championships! Enjoy your time with your family. We will share a bottle of tequila together soon! Your Friend, Rob “

Rob Schneider became a fan of the Tigres for more than five years, as the actor revealed that his wife and father-in-law are fans of the U de Nuevo León team and, after going once to the “Volcán”, he fell in love with the team .

