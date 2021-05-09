Club Tigres: Rob Schneider congratulates Atlas for their qualification to the league with an emotional message

The Red and Black of the Atlas have become the executioner of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, by eliminating the UANL Tigres in the reclassification round in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Rob Schneider, the famous American actor and fan of the felines, has manifested himself on social networks recognizing the triumph of the Guadalajara team and highlighting the pass to the big party of Mexican soccer.

“Congratulations Atlas and your Fans !! Excellent Defense, Spectacular! Very exciting and entertaining game. @TigresOficial”, he wrote.

Los Rojinegros del Atlas are waiting for their rival in the Quarterfinal round of the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX, having as options the Eagles of America, the Puebla Strip and the Rayados from Monterrey.

While the UANL Tigres end their participation in the contest and put an end to the era of coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti on the institution’s bench and close a glorious career in the northern sultana.

