Club Tigres: Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti received the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19

The UANL Tigres will face this day 13 of the Closing 2021 to the White Roosters of Querétaro, a duel for which Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti will be ready after your hip operation, as the Brazilian technician even went to one of the vaccination centers to receive his first dose against the Covid-19.

According to information from reporter Javi Salas, “El Tuca” Ferretti He went to one of the vaccination centers located in the municipality of Santa Catarina, in Nuevo León, to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus

“Ricardo Ferretti is vaccinated against Covid-19 in the municipality of Santa Catarina, Nuevo León.”

Ricardo Ferretti, 67, is part of the first group of older adults who will be the first to receive the Covid vaccine, which works by generating defenses against the disease in the body.

The “Tuca” also took advantage of the pause for the FIFA Date to perform an operation on his hip and has already appeared to direct the training towards the resumption of the Clausura 2021.

