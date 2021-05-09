Club Tigres: Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti and his emotional farewell after falling to Atlas

The UANL Tigres fell to the Atlas Rojinegros in the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, in what meant the last duel of Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti in command of the feline team.

At a press conference, “el Tuca” Ferretti made it clear that he does not regret any of the controversial decisions he made during his tenure at Tigres, as the titles he achieved in his 10 years in command speak for themselves.

“I do not regret anything. I always thought about the benefit of the team. For 10 years, the results support my decisions. There were 10 or 11 titles after 29 years of drought, I think the decisions were appropriate “

Regarding the decision of the board of directors not to continue at the club, Ferretti revealed that he promised not to speak about this issue while he continued as technical director, although he accepted that he was affected by not renewing.

“When they announced to me that I was not going to continue, I promised not to comment on my departure. I looked for things outside the court that did not affect the team so much, naturally we are human beings and it is difficult “

