Club Tigres: Ricardo Ferretti’s possible line-up for the match vs Pumas UNAM

The UANL Tigres are already preparing for the match on day 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX where they will visit the Pumas of the UNAM in the field of the Olympic Stadium of CU where Ricardo Ferretti, would already have enough defined his stellar eleven to face this meeting.

According to information revealed by the Medio Tiempo portal, the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti would have already defined the gala eleven that he will use to try to beat the Pumas and thus remain in the repechage positions in the current Clausura 2021 contest.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Probable alignment of Juan Reynoso vs Club América

The Tigres come to this match against Pumas with a couple of casualties, such as Jesús Dueñas who was not even called up for the game and the loss of Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodrígue who could not be for the game against América and everything seems to indicate that he was not he managed to recover for this against the university students.

The goal would be occupied by Nahuel Guzmán who despite not having the best tournament, continues to maintain the confidence of the coach and saved for the duel against Pumas. The defensive zone would be made up of Aldo Cruz, Carlos Salcedo, Diego Reyes and Guido Pizarro who would go down to that zone. In the midfield he would play with Javier Aquino, Carioca and Luis Quiñones and above with Gignac, González and the ‘Diente’ López.

Possible Tigres line-up for the game against the Pumas: Nahuel Guzmán (p); Salcedo, Pizarro, Carioca, Reyes, Aldo Cruz, Quiñones, Aquino, ‘Diente’ López, Gignac, González.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content