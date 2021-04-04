Club Tigres: Ricardo Ferretti’s possible eleven against Gallos de Querétaro

The UANL Tigres will seek to break the streak of more than a month without being able to win in the current Clausura 2021 tournament in Liga MX, when they visit the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, in the action of matchday 13.

Despite maintaining an unshakable base in his scheme, the coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti would return to make modifications in his starting eleven against the Queretanos, after his defeat against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

Among the great novelties, it would be that the forward Carlos Gonzalez would complete the offensive trident of the UANL Tigers next to the french André Pierre Gignac and the colombian Luis Quinones, leaving out Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez.

It should be noted, the UANL Tigres adds a victory in their seven commitments that they have played since the runner-up in the club world championship, with a balance of five points out of 21 disputed, to reach the 14th position with 12 units.

POSSIBLE ELEVEN OF THE UANL TIGERS BEFORE QUERETARO:

Nahuel Guzmán (P) Jesús Dueñas Carlos Salcedo Francisco Meza Luis Rodríguez Guido Pizarro Rafael Carioca Javier Aquino Luis Quiñones Carlos González André Pierre Gignac

