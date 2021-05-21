Club Tigres: Ricardo Ferretti’s moving gesture with a special fan (VIDEO)

Despite the fact that the coach Miguel Herrera was officially introduced as the new coach of the UANL Tigres, strategist Ricardo Ferretti continues to appear at the club’s facilities to fulfill the term of his contract.

Upon arrival at university stadium, the Brazilian trainer was pleasantly surprised when he fulfilled the dream of a young fan of felines and that they have made it viral on social networks.

Through Twitter, they have broadcast the video of the moment in which the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti enters the University building, when the young woman Valeria Monserrat, who suffers from autism, greets the Brazilian with a hug.

#Tigers | THE DREAM FULFILLED ️ Ricardo Ferretti received Valeria Montserrat, a fan of Tigres with autism who longed to meet him. The DT accompanied the fan inside the University to see the property. @GiraudiMatias

In addition, he took some photos with the South American coach and gave the blessing to the now former helmsman of the UANL Tigres that caused him to burst into tears at the special moment he lived.

It should be noted that Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti will continue to attend the University Stadium with the UANL Tigres until June 30, which is the date that his contract with the institution of the North Sultana ends.

