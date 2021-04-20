Club Tigres: Ricardo Ferretti shows his support for Javier Aguirre after being sanctioned by Liga MX

Ricardo Ferretti, coach of the UANL Tigres, came out in defense of the Rayados de Monterrey coach Javier Aguirre, after he was sanctioned by the MX League after appearing in a video at a family event such as the wedding of his son without the pertinent care at the height of the pandemic, being separated from the campus to avoid any contagion.

At a press conference, the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti assured that he would have done the same as the ‘Vacos’ Aguirre if he were in his situation, since it was his son’s wedding and it is an important event in life that one cannot lose, all this in the run-up to the Classic Regio between Tigres and Rayados.

“The issue is difficult, if it says exaggerated it is that you do not care, I think that Javier apologized sincerely, within the regulations and it is complicated, if it were my son’s wedding I would have done the same, I just don’t know how to dance like Javier, he you know because I appreciate it, I would have enjoyed it a lot, “he said.

In addition, he assured that the result in the Classic Regio will not affect in terms of his renewal with the Tigres, since he trusts the word of the board and hopes that they will keep their word.

“I do not think so. I have the word of honor, as a man, of the commitment that we made for a long time and due to some travel situation that the directive made, it has not been possible. the word, “he asserted.

