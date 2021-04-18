Club Tigres: Ricardo Ferretti launches ‘recadito’ to Gignac for his lack of goal in the Clausura 2021

Ricardo Ferretti, coach of the UANL Tigres, spoke at the end of the match of the 15th day of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against the Pumas of the UNAM where they drew without goals and where the French striker André-Pierre Gignac was left without power have influence on the scoreboard.

At a press conference, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti was questioned about whether he is concerned about the lack of a goal from the Tigres forwards, especially in the case of Gignac, noting that they will not and that at some point they will explode.

“The forwards can explode at any moment, they are going to find the goal, I am not worried, the confidence will return when they score again,” he said about Gignac.

“It doesn’t worry me in the least, they are proven scorers and they don’t have to prove anything to anyone,” he added on the issue of the lack of a goal.

In addition, he spoke about the keys to the Classic Regio where he pointed out that the team must improve both in the collective and individual part if Tigres wants to compete well against the Rayados de Monterrey.

“We have to improve in both aspects, we have to improve globally and also individually to get the last two results,” he concluded.

