Club Tigres: Ricardo Ferretti enters the University stadium for the last time (VIDEO)

Coach Ricardo Ferretti had his last visit to university stadium, after confirming that he will no longer continue to lead the UANL Tigres after being eliminated in the reclassification round in the Closing tournament 2021.

Through the social networks of the medium ‘Pressport‘, they released the video where the Brazilian strategist is shown entering through one of the entrances to the feline property to take their belongings.

Read also: Liga MX: Alexis Canelo sees as a rematch for Toluca to return to a league

After several hours inside the club’s camp, the South American coach left the University stadium aboard his car without attending to the media that made an appearance.

| Ricardo Ferretti arrived at the University to collect his last belongings. After 11 years, “Tuca” says goodbye to @TigresOficial. pic.twitter.com/aWItnypTHD – PressPort (@PressPortmx) May 11, 2021

With this, coach Ricardo Ferretti closes his 11-year cycle as coach of the UANL Tigres, where he managed to win five Liga MX titles, one MX Cup, three Champion of Champions and one Concacaf Champions League.

Read also: Atlas: Diego Cocca highlights the quality of Milton Caraglio prior to the league: ‘He’s a leader’

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Ricardo Ferretti Liga MX Tigres de la UANL Clausura 2021