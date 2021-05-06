Club Tigres reveals call to face Atlas in the Clausura 2021 playoff

This Saturday, the team of Tigers visit to the Jalisco stadium field to face Atlas in a single match, in the first playoff match of the Closing 2021, for a ticket to the ‘Big party’ of Mexican soccer.

Amid rumors of the possible arrival of Florian Thauvin to the feline team next season, Ricardo Ferretti revealed the list of players who will make the trip to Guadalajara this Friday.

Note the return of Nicolás López, Javier Aquino and Luis Quiñones, who missed the last game of the regular tournament due to injury; however, the one who failed to recover in time was Francisco Meza.

Guzmán, Salcedo, Carioca, Gignac, Nico, Reyes, Purata, Venegas, Fernández, Cruz, Pizarro, Aquino, Fulgencio, Quiñones, Ortega, González, Quiñones, Ávalos, Solís and Ogama.