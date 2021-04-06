Club Tigres reported on the reimbursement process for its subscribers

The UANL Tigers reported on how the reimbursement process will be for the subscribers who lost the matches of the Clausura 2020 Tournament, which was canceled due to the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Through an official statement, the Tigers revealed that the season tickets may be “recovered” in two different ways, the first being a transfer of the remaining four games for when the fans will be allowed access to the University Stadium. In addition to a 15% discount voucher in the official store.

“Ensure your place in the Volcano for a future renewal and when the pandemic allows us, transfer 100% of the balance of those four games, adjusting the future value that is given to the subscription at the time. As an extra benefit, we will give you a one-time 15% discount, to use in any of our TigreTiendas “

The other option is to get access to the matches of this Clausura 2021 in case there is permission to reopen “the Volcano”, discounting one or more of the four games that were pending.

“If you want to be one of the lucky ones who could go to the stadium in case of a possible partial opening, you can use the balance of those four games to come to the Volcano under all possible health measures. If you choose this option and you cannot enter the stadium, either because the allowed capacity was completed, or because there were not the necessary matches to earn the outstanding balance, the rest will be transferred to a future renovation “

