Club Tigres: Nicolás ‘Diente’ López returns to training for the Repechage (VIDEO)

The UANL Tigres have received the great news of the return to training of forward Nicolás ‘Diente’ López, facing the match corresponding to the playoff as a visitor against the Rojinegros del Atlas.

Through Twitter, the set of cats led by the Brazilian trainer Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti released the video of the moment in which the Uruguayan attacker entered the university stadium for practice today.

Read also: Liga MX: Atlas FC, the lucky charm for Chivas in Liguilla

“Back on the court!” They wrote.

Back on the court! pic.twitter.com/E9H0WDe5J6 – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) May 5, 2021

The UANL Tigres will seek to extend their streak of 11 consecutive tournaments playing the league, in the possible last game of the South American strategist on the bench of the royal institution against the Rojinegros del Atlas.

Read also: Jesús Molina boasts the “power” of Chivas and makes Pachuca tremble

⚽️ Intersquadras match fully thinking about our match this Saturday. # PerfilTigre #EstoEsTigres pic.twitter.com/gZmf6BiQlD – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) May 5, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

UANL Tigers Nicolás ‘Diente’ López Liga MX Atlas