Club Tigres: Nico “Diente” López responds to his critics after the match against Pumas

After he could not finish the match against the UNAM Pumas, on Day 15 of Closing 2021, there was talk that Nicolás “el Diente” López had been weighed down by the height of playing in the University Olympic Stadium.

After the tie, “The tooth” López, forward of the Tigres de la UANL, published a message through his Instagram account, in which he explained the reason why he had to leave the exchange before the Cougars.

“For those who say that I won the height, I left because I received a” sleeper “at minute 25 that did not let me continue playing”

After spending several days relegated to the bench, Nicolás López has become one of the most important pieces in the attack of the team led by Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti.

So far in the championship, “el Diente” López adds 11 games played, in which he adds six annotations, being the team’s top scorer.

