Club Tigres: Nahuel Guzmán was operated on for an elbow injury

According to ESPN, the experienced Argentine goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzman, had to undergo surgery for a shoulder injury that had dragged on for months with the picture of Tigers.

The source points out that even ‘Patón’ Guzmán played with that injury in the Club World Cup and much of the Closing 2021It is expected that after his recovery process, he will arrive on time for the team’s preseason.

Guzmán has become one of the pillars of the team and one of the most beloved of the fans. Despite not having his best tournament, Nahuel continues to be a key player and is expected to remain under three suits for several more seasons.

Nahuel Guzmán will be operated on his right elbow (bursitis) today at 10:00 AM at the Muguerza.

My Office Judas tells me that he will be ready for the preseason start on June 7.

"It's 3 weeks, so there is no problem, Sanca." Thank you, Judas Gate 13.

Always loyal. – San Cadilla El Norte (@SancadillaNorte) May 17, 2021

The Argentine goalkeeper was one of the few who played every minute of the 2021 Clausura, with 1530; however, he received 20 goals in the regular tournament and one more in the finals, one of his worst campaigns since joining Tigres.