Club Tigres: Nahuel Guzmán surrenders to Santiago Solari

Nahuel Guzman, goalkeeper of the UANL Tigres, praised Santiago Solari, technical director of the Águilas del Club América, highlighting that he managed to impose his style on the group of Coapa soon.

At a press conference, “El Patón” Guzmán commented that Solari has achieved that the players of the Eagles adapt to his idea and assured that it is always beneficial that types like this come to the MX League, bringing ideas from Europe.

“I noticed that over time he has achieved a commitment with his team and an idea that can be highlighted and can be exhibited on the court, that is forming the identity of the team that he wants, I understand that he is a very trained person, he has worked and played in one of the best teams in the world and today he has the possibility of bringing these experiences to Mexico “

“I know that he is accompanied by a great coaching staff, I have the experience of knowing the teacher personally, then, nothing more, that is the look that I have and if I see what is seen on the field that he has achieved a commitment with his team that goes far beyond the result “

Nahuel also commented on the great advantage that Cruz Azul and América achieved since the beginning of the tournament, since the competition between the rest of the Liga MX teams is quite even.

“There are two teams that made a big difference in the table and the rest of us are six points apart, which marks a great parity with 80 percent of the teams’ tournament, so it’s a good thing what those two have achieved. equipment”

