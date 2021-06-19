Club Tigres: Nahuel Guzmán is transferred to the hospital after suffering a blow in training

The goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán and the midfielder Raymundo Fulgencio The alarms of the UANL Tigres lit up during the last training session of the preseason in the Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo.

According to the information on the portal of ‘ESPN‘, the Argentine goalkeeper and the Mexican midfielder had a head clash during the final part of practice in a beach volleyball game.

Although the impact was not serious, the institution’s medical staff decided to take both elements to carry out the corresponding studies to rule out any major consequences.

Subsequently, the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán was caught on his return to the concentration hotel with a suture in the upper area of ​​the right eye above the eyebrow and below in the cheekbone area.

Pending the official medical report of the club, the Tigres de la UANL will return to the city of Monterrey to continue with their preseason for the preparation matches in the USA in July for the Liga MX Apertura 2021 tournament.

