Club Tigres: Nahuel Guzmán “avoids” entering into controversy about the team’s misdemeanor

The UANL Tigres have not had a great season in this 2021 Clausura Tournament, since their return from the Club World Cup. Despite this, Nahuel Guzman He did not want to enter into “controversy” about the club’s current affairs.

At a press conference prior to the match vs. America club, “El Patón” Guzmán He assured that any of his statements, accepting or not a “crisis”, would end up generating controversy, so he only focuses on trying to score points.

“If I say that we are in debt or not, the two answers can generate controversy, or you doubt what I say or people get angry, talking about whether we are in debt seems to reduce to a very little what the team is doing”

Regarding the last duel, Nahuel Guzmán assured that the victory against the Gallos del Querétaro fell wonderfully, because in this way the team had more tranquility to be able to work on the match of this day, against the Eagles.

“That victory against Gallos was very good for us, it was positive for the work in the week, the confidence in the team, we did not win as we would have liked, as well as other games we have done things very well and we have been left empty-handed”

