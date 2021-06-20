Club Tigres: Mishelle Herrera forgets about Club América and becomes the new feline fan

Mishelle Herrera, the coach’s daughter Miguel Herrera, has caused the cry of the faithful fans of the Águilas del América, revealing that it is the new fan of the UANL Tigers on social media.

Through Instagram, the host of TUDN spread the image where he poses with the commemorative shirt of the felines in the company of a friend, accompanied by the following words.

“INCOMPARABLE THERE IS ONE SINGLE @clubtigresoficial. Thank you @cvalenzzuela,” he wrote.

After the publication, the infinity of comments from the azulcrema fan did not wait, among them, the goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín who responded with a broken heart and the crying emoji.

Faced with this, Mishelle Herrera contained her reaction with the following words: “@ agustinmarchesin1 what we have to support !!!. I could also get the one from Porto but I don’t have a friend.”

Mishelle Herrera responding to Agustín Marchesín. Photo Capture Instagram @mishelleha

Last but not least, the Argentine goalkeeper of the Porto team replied “@mishelleha, you’re the best friend, she’s going to get to you,” confirming that in the next few days he will receive a surprise from him and from the dragons as a whole.

