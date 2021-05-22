Club Tigres: Miguel Herrera surrenders to Thauvin and blows up Jérémy Ménez

Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera was recently introduced as coach of the UANL Tigres and he is already giving something to talk about, because on this occasion he gave his opinion about his first reinforcement, Florian Thauvin, who arrived from Olympique de Marseille.

In an interview for Multimedios, “el Piojo” Herrera highlighted Thauvin’s great qualities and compared him to Jérémy Ménez, the French striker who came to the Águilas del América as reinforcement and who passed through Coapa “at night”.

Herrera assured that Thauvin is an element that fights every match and has great quality, characteristics that differentiate him from Ménez, whom he described as “a jerk” due to his attitude in the team.

Miguel Herrera thus compared with @Pellomaldonado the arrival of Thauvin to Tigres with Ménéz to America in 2018 “Florian is a real player, in America Jérémy Ménéz came with very good credentials, the difference is that he runs, searches, fights and Jérémy was half an EGG” pic.twitter.com/RZz3Ny7BO9 – Daniel Martínez (@chitivamartinez) May 21, 2021

“I started to shoot every game. They bring a real player, by name he is not well known. The truth is, Jérémy came with good credentials, but he runs and goes, he fights. Jérémy was a jerk “

In four seasons, Ménez barely managed to add 22 games and scored five goals, as he was constantly injured, although in the end the bad relationship he had with the technical direction headed by Herrera became obvious.

