Club Tigres: Miguel Herrera highlights Florian Thauvin’s attitude in the felines’ preseason

The winger Florian Thauvin continues to be the great sensation in the preseason of the UANL Tigres, after confirming that together with the forward André Pierre Gignac will participate in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 with the France selection.

In a press videoconference at the University stadium, coach Miguel Herrera highlighted the attitude and commitment that the French offensive has shown in each of the training sessions with the cats.

Read also: Liga MX: Kevin Mercado will leave Necaxa and two teams seek his signing

“Florián spent two days without training with the group, but well, since he arrived he made the presentation, traveled, we did some measurement and physical effort tests and he got on the band, he did not say that he was tired or brought ‘jetlag’, nothing, he got on the band and made a great effort and made it clear that he wants to be here and show why he came, “he explained.

In addition, the Mexican strategist stressed that for reasons of logistics, distance and time they will continue training at the University stadium instead of at the Zuazua facilities.

“Well, because of the distance where we have our courts, obviously there is a distance, a downpour falls and you cannot get there and suddenly you can do an hour and a half or sometimes up to 2 hours and the player is 2 or 3 hours up The car is not resting, we try to find something alternative and we will be working while in the Stadium to be able to have a shorter distance, “he said.

Read also: Rayados: Alfonso González celebrates the call of Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team